Edge On The Clock: Ellen’s Final Show Airs Thursday On WCCB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 19 seasons and 64 Daytime Emmy Awards, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is saying goodbye. Thursday will be the final show. The stand-up comedian-turned-TV-and-movie star was the first lead actor in a sitcom to come out as gay. There have been some bumps along the way, including reports last summer of a toxic work environment. You can watch Ellen’s final episode right here on WCCB Charlotte.

Plus, Ritz and Oreo are teaming up for the ultimate snack collaboration. It’s a sweet and salty fusion called Oreo X Ritz. The treat is one part cracker and another part cookie, joined together by a layer of peanut-butter-flavored creme and a layer of cookie creme. So far, they’ve only produced a thousand packs. They’re giving them away for free on Oreo’s website, starting at noon Thursday.

And, Jennifer Lopez is sharing her number one secret to beauty. In her latest newsletter to fans, she says getting enough sleep is her most important secret for looking youthful. The singer says people get so caught up in the day, that they forget to value sleep. JLo says she gets at least seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!