Former Lancaster County School Resource Officer Arrested For Sexual Act With Minor On Social Media

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A former Lancaster County school resource officer has been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Authorities announced Wednesday that 34-year-old Justine Hatfield of Heath Springs was arrested after an investigation initiated by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a SLED arrest warrant, Hatfield communicated with a minor during a live Instagram video chat while performing a sexual act in the viewing presence of the victim on May 13, 2022. The former Lancaster PD school resource officer was familiar with the victim and knew they were under the age of 18.

SLED was provided with screen recorded evidence of the video chat. The Lancaster victim also provided corroborating information to law enforcement.

Hatfield was booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

The Lancaster County School District made the following statement about the arrest: