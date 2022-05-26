Healthy Headlines: Arthritis Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — May is Arthritis Awareness Month. Those who live with arthritis can tell you how much the painful condition impacts their daily lives and can make it difficult to function.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Elexander Atkinson, a family medicine doctor at The Novant Health Family Medicine Residency, talks about improving function and reducing pain from arthritis.

For more information and stories on your health visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch full interview below: