Heavy Rain and Storms Bring Flooding Threat to Region

AM Headlines:

Flood Watch for Foothills and hIgher Elevations 2-4″ of rainfall is possible

Isolated severe storms are possible tonight through Friday afternoon Damaging wind, and hail biggest threats Isolated tornado possible (esp. watching SE of I-85 Friday)

Hot and sunny Memorial Day Weekend Discussion:

A cold front will approach the area from the west today. Highs will reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. The foothills are under a flood watch with rain beginning this afternoon. Heavy rain tonight into early Tuesday with 2-4″ of rainfall possible. The rest of the region is looking at 1-2″ of rainfall with showers beginning this afternoon, but most of the heavy rain and storms coming tonight into Friday. A few storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and hail. But, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The severe threat will fade with the cold front passing by early afternoon Friday. Hot and steamy Memorial day weekend. Highs will be near 90 by Monday.