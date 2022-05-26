Isolated Strong Storms & Flooding Possible Through Friday

Discussion:

An approaching cold front will bring the risk for severe storms this evening, overnight and Friday morning. The cold front will exit the area midday Friday and make way for an area of high pressure. The high will stay put through the weekend bringing plenty of sunshine.

Tonight: Showers with isolated strong storms possible. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.Friday: AM showers with isolated strong storms possible. Highs near 80.

Saturday: Sunny, dry and beautiful with highs near 80 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees.