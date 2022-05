CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday, June 5th is National Cancer Survivors Day and one jewelry store in Birkdale Village is giving back.

Kendra Scott will donate 20 percent of every purchase made in-person on Sunday, June 5th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and online from June 5th-6th to the American Cancer Society.

Customers shopping online will be asked to use the code: GIVEBACK-CBHYF.