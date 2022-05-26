Reality TV’s Josh Duggar Gets 12 Years In Child Porn Case

Brittney Melton, AP,
1000

This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The former reality TV star is returning to federal court in Arkansas, where a judge could sentence him to up to 20 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. Prosecutors on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 are seeking a maximum sentence for Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” reality show. (Washington County Detention Center via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A federal judge has sentenced reality TV’s Josh Duggar to about 12 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on one count of receiving child pornography.

Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence the former “19 Kids and Counting” star on Wednesday to the maximum 20 years.

Duggar’s lawyers sought a five-year prison term.

Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after authorities found child pornography on a computer at a car dealership that he owned.

He maintains his innocence and his attorneys say they will appeal.

TLC cancelled the show featuring Duggar and his large family in 2015 amid allegations that he molested five girls years earlier, including four of his sisters.