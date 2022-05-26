The Snark: Super Rich Housewife, Useless Husband & Lupe Fiasco

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the ladies are on their way to Palm Springs for the launch of Kyle’s new store. Crystal & Diana have a chat about clothes & shopping in the car and we learn that Diana is a different kind of rich.

On “Welcome to Plathville,” Kim is getting out of the house and doing some things for herself for the first time and 25 years. Her husband Barry is completely helpless without her.

Rapper Lupe Fiasco is set to become a visiting professor at Boston’s MIT this fall.

Finally, balancing coffee and alcohol.

