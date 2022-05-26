Three Suspects Charged With Sexual Exploitation Of Minor After Unrelated Investigations In Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department has charged three people for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after unrelated investigations into the possession of child pornography.
- In Oct. 2021, an investigation was sparked after detectives were informed of a suspect who was in possession of child pornography. Detectives identified 19-year-old Andre Ramos of Gastonia as the suspect. During a search warrant, investigators located multiple images of child pornography on Ramos’ electronic devices. Police say Ramos was charged and arrested in early May.
- In Jan. 2022, detectives were made aware that a suspect had recently uploaded files containing images of child sexual exploitation to a social media platform. During the investigation, detectives identified 37-year-old Ron Owens, of Gastonia, as the suspect. Investigators located several photos/videos of child pornography on Owens’ electronic devices through a search warrant. Owens was charged and arrested by authorities on May 23.
- Gastonia Police responded to a home on May 17 after a family member discovered images of child pornography on a computer. Through an investigation, detectives determined that the computer belonged to 24-year-old Jacob Griffin, who recently moved to Gastonia from Florida. Investigators located several images depicting child pornography on Griffin’s computer. Griffin was charged and arrested by authorities on May 23.