A Colin Kaepernick Comeback?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Kaepernick could be staging a comeback to pro football. NFL insiders say he trained with the Las Vegas Raiders this week. The 34-year-old hasn’t played in an NFL game in five years.

Kaepernick, as you remember, drew controversy for kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 when he played for the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick said the move was his way of protesting racial injustice and police brutality. He’s been open about wanting to get back into football, even saying in an interview on the podcast I Am Athlete that he would sign with a team as a backup. When he was asked, “Do you want to play football?” Kaepernick replied, “Absolutely, that’s without question. To your point, what you saw out here, that’s five years of training behind the scenes to make sure I’m ready and stay ready at the highest level. You don’t do that if you don’t have a passion and you don’t believe you’re gonna find a way on that field.”

The owner of the Raiders says he would welcome Kaepernick with open arms if the team’s coaches and general manager are on board.

With someone as polarizing as Kaepernick, reaction from football fans has been mixed. Some are supporting the move, with one person tweeting, “Kaepernick has shown that he is easily one of the top 40 or so quarterbacks out there and deserves a job.” Others say it is a publicity stunt saying, “The Las Vegas Raiders announced they’re working out Colin Kaepernick on the same day that a lawsuit against them and the NFL, filed by John Gruden, is being allowed to move forward.”

Our question of the night: should Colin Kaepernick return to the NFL?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge

WCCB News Edge contributor and host of Live With The QCB on 94.7 FM, Tremaine “QCB” Sloan