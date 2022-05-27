Ongoing Severe Threat through Friday Afternoon

AM Headlines:

10 tornado warnings were issued yesterday for the area out of 19 across the Carolinas (and counting)

Isolated severe threat continues today damaging wind, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding all possible

Dry and hot Memorial Day weekend

90s return next week Discussion:

Active weather continues this morning with ongoing severe storms across the region. Main severe threat will shift east of I-77 today into the Central Carolinas late this morning into the afternoon. Storms will likely produce heavy rain and lightning. Potential for damaging wind and tornadoes will continue as well. Severe threat drops after cold front passes through the region through the afternoon. A few showers/storms may linger tonight, but drier weather ahead for the holiday weekend. Highs will reach the low 80s Saturday under sunny skies. Temps climb into the upper 80s by Sunday and Memorial Day. 90s return to the forecast next week along with the return of isolated storm chances.