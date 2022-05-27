Police Waited 45 Minutes In School Before Pursuing Shooter

UVALDE, Texas — Authorities say nearly 20 officers gathered in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman.

Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference Friday that children repeatedly called 911 from inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 18-year-old Salvador killed 19 students and two teachers.

He says the commander at the scene believed Ramos was barricaded inside the classroom and that the children were not at risk, and that “It was the wrong decision.”