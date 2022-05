CHESTERFIELD CO., N.C. — A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car in Chesterfield County early Friday morning.

Troopers say Damian Rivers, 30, of Cheraw, S.C. was heading east on South Carolina Highway 9 near Angelus Road in his 1997 Ford Sedan when he struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

Rivers was not injured and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SC Highway Patrol.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.