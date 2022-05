CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Troopers say Ronnie Lane, 56, of Gastonia died Saturday night after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 485.

Around 6 p.m., troopers responded to the crash involving a motorcycle on I-485 near mile marker 3.8.

Police say Lane was traveling south on the interstate in his motorcycle, when he ran off the road to the left, and struck the median guardrail.

Lane was ejected from the motorcycle before it came to a rest in the roadway, according to a news release.