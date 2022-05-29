Hip Hop And R&B Artists To See This Summer

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Summer is around the corner and Charlotte has big plans. The Queen City will host some of the top R&B artists in the industry. Grab your tickets ASAP and prepare for a fun summer while vibing out to these talented artists on tour!

RUSS |The Journey Is Everything – Jun 8

Chillax on the Amphitheater lawn Rapper and songwriter Russ take the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUSS (@russ)

H.E.R | Back Of My Mind Tour – JUN 23

The R&B makes a pit stop in the queen city while touring for her debut album, along with singer Marzz Official.

BACK OF MY MIND TOUR 2022!!! Tickets on sale this Friday, February 25 at 10am local time. #BOMMTour pic.twitter.com/JlZGsGarLf — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) February 22, 2022

KENDRICK LAMAR | The Big Steppers Tour – AUG 2

The infamous rapper recently released ‘the heart part 5’ racking up 32 million views in just three weeks.

Check out the video below:

Kendrick hits the stage to perform the popular number along with other top songs on his album. Get your tickets here!

CHRIS BROWN + Lil Baby | AUG 9

Get the perfect mixture of hip-hop and R&B with co-headliners Breezy and Lil baby.

BLXST | Before You Go – AUG 12

Picking up where his last album left off, Before you go offers a seamless mix of R&B songs dedicated to love and gratitude.

🍾🍾🍾🍾 proud to announce “ Before You Go Tour “ tickets available on friday 10am , see y’all sooner than later 🛩 pic.twitter.com/rRLgOS24Xh — Blxst (@BLXST) May 3, 2022

