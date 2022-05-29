Hip Hop And R&B Artists To See This Summer

Deeandra Michel,

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Summer is around the corner and Charlotte has big plans. The Queen City will host some of the top R&B artists in the industry. Grab your tickets ASAP and prepare for a fun summer while vibing out to these talented artists on tour!

RUSS |The Journey Is Everything – Jun 8

Chillax on the Amphitheater lawn Rapper and songwriter Russ take the stage. 

 

 

H.E.R | Back Of  My Mind Tour – JUN 23

 The R&B makes a pit stop in the queen city while touring for her debut album, along with singer Marzz Official.

 

KENDRICK LAMAR | The Big Steppers Tour – AUG 2 

The infamous rapper recently released ‘the heart part 5’ racking up 32 million views in just three weeks. 

Check out the video below:

Kendrick hits the stage to perform the popular number along with other top songs on his album. Get your tickets here!

 

CHRIS BROWN + Lil Baby | AUG 9

Get the perfect mixture of hip-hop and R&B with co-headliners Breezy and Lil baby.

Chris Brown Lil Baby Tour

 

BLXST | Before You Go – AUG 12

 Picking up where his last album left off, Before you go offers a seamless mix of R&B songs dedicated to love and gratitude. 

