Justice Department Will Conduct Critical Incident Review Of Uvalde Law Enforcement Response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The U.S Department of Justice today released a statement regarding the response of The Uvalde Texas Law Enforcement Team on Sunday, May 29th.
U.S. Department of Justice Mayor, Don McLaughlin requested a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.
“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing.
“As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent. The Justice Department will publish a report with its findings at the conclusion of its review.”