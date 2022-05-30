AP: Man In Wig Throws Cake At Glass Protecting Mona Lisa

PARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to “Think of the Earth.”

Authorities have since transferred the 36-year-old to a police psychiatric unit and opened an investigation into the damage of cultural artifacts.

Videos posted on social media seem to show a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair. The man’s identity wasn’t known. He was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery.

The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass but the famous work by Leonardo da Vinci wasn’t damaged. Guards cleaned the smear off.