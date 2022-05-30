Hot & Steamy Memorial Day Forecast

AM Headlines:

Hot and sunny Memorial Day Forecast

A streak of 90+ Heat for the Week

Minimal Rain/Storm Chances Until Late Week

Watching the Tropics Discussion:

Things are heating up this Memorial Day with temps near the 90s forecast today. It is going to be sticky the next few days with dew points in the mid to upper 60s through the end of the week as temps track into the 90s beginning Tuesday. Overnight lows will be above average as well with temps only falling to the upper 60s through Friday. Outside of an isolated afternoon rumble of thunder, rain, and storm chances will remain minimal at best through midweek with high pressure in control of the region. A cold front slides through late Thursday into Friday bringing the best storm chances of the week to the region. Near normal highs return for the weekend with temps reaching the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.

Tropics Update:

Agatha became the first named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, forming over the weekend. This storm is forecast to strengthen into a Category 3 major hurricane before making landfall in southwest Mexico late tonight into early Tuesday. The remnants of this storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. This storm does have the potential to reorganize over the Gulf and will be something to watch into early next week for the Carolinas…