Hot Week Ahead

Discussion:

Hot and mainly dry through the first half of the week. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s on Tuesday with mid 90s on tap Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will approach the mountains on Thursday and roll across the region on Friday – this will bring scattered rain and isolated storm chances. High pressure will build in behind the cold front resulting in a beautiful weekend with highs in the 80s.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Isolated shower possible. Highs near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot! Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Isolated PM shower otherwise sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny and not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers with isolated storms.

Have a great and safe Memorial Day!

Kaitlin