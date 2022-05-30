Police Search For Missing Deaf Woman Suspected To Be Heading To Avery County From Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPDATE: Sources close to the investigation tell WCCB, Frances Apperson’s car has been found in Linville Falls in the Avery / Burke Counties area. We are told police used cell phone pings to find her car. Search crews looked for 67-year-old Apperson Monday night and will resume looking for her in the morning. Stay with WCCB for more developments on this story.

_______________________________________________________________________

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Detectives are asking for public’s help in locating missing 67-year-old Frances Collett Apperson.

Police say Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, May 17th in a silver 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with N.C. tag: JKV-9829.

She is described as a White woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say it is important to know Apperson is deaf and communication may be difficult.

Authorities believe her last known location was in the area of Sugar Mountain in Avery County.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.