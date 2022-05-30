The No. 10 Honors Pfc. Adam Marion During the Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, NC – The Coca-Cola 600 isn’t only about racing on Memorial Day Weekend. It’s also 600 miles of remembrance for the fallen members of the military. They honor those men and women with their names on every windshield. On the No. 10, it’s Private First Class Adam Marion from Mount Airy.

His parents, Pam and Donnie Marion, haven’t been to the track in over 20 years. The last time they were there was with their son.

“It’s been an amazing, wonderful day,” Pam Marion said.

Pfc. Adam Marion was the kind of person that put everyone before himself.

“I tell people that he was probably the most non-judgemental person that I have ever known. He loved everybody, and he loved children. He didn’t care if you had money if you didn’t have money. He didn’t care what you did. He just loved people,” Pam Marion said.

He volunteered for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina, but he also wanted to serve his country. He joined the Army National Guard in 2007, and on April 28th, 2008, he paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Iraq.

His parents moved forward the best they could by honoring his memory the way they knew their son would have loved.

“Since his death, we have a golf tournament every year. We raise over 100k each year for the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina,” said Donnie Marion.

This Memorial Day weekend, their family friend, Joel Edmonds, who is Aric Almirola’s spotter, finally got his name on the windshield.

“I can remember really distinctly like two weeks before this happened being home and seeing him, and then he was deployed again, and then you know we were sitting in a restaurant eating when we got the news that night, and it was, it was just devastating,” Joel Edmonds said.

“It took about ten years of asking different teams, and when I finally got it worked out with Stewart-Haas and Aric and Smithfield and Ford, I text Donnie, his dad, and he was, you know, within two minutes, he texts me back, and you could tell he was very emotional.”

The name on the windshield is just one more way that Adam Marion’s memory lives on.

“It’s been 14 years since Adam died, and I guess our goal has been that he’s not forgotten and that people will always remember him, and this is just a special way,” Pam Marion said.