Hot and Sunny Stretch

AM Headlines:

The hot and sticky forecast continues

Minimal rain chances through Wednesday

The cold front arrives late Thursday into Friday

Cooler (aka average temps) returns this weekend

Watching the Gulf end of the week Discussion:

Temps will remain well above average the next few days with highs in the low 90s today. Minimal rain chances through mid-week with high pressure in control of the region. Temps will reach the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday — a few degrees off of record highs (98, 99) for those dates. A strong cold front will bring isolated strong storms to the Mountains late afternoon Thursday. A cold front will continue making moves through the region into the overnight hours into early Friday, limiting the severe threat. Temps will cool to seasonable highs for the weekend into the mid-80s with overnight lows falling back into the mid-60s. Isolated rain and chances at best going into the weekend.

Watching the Tropics:

Remnants of Agatha will enter the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days. A large area of low pressure is likely to (re)organize over the Yucatan peninsula by the end of the week. This will bring heavy rain to the Caribbean and could become a tropical depression as it treks northeastward over Cuba and near Florida by the weekend. Models have been keeping this system eastward keeping impacts closer to the Carolina coast and away from the region. But, it is still something to watch in the next few days.