Temperatures Rising Ahead Of Late Week Cold Front
Late week cold front will bring isolated showers and storms
Discussion:
High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will approach the mountains on Thursday and roll across the region on Friday – this will bring scattered rain and isolated storm chances. High pressure will build in behind the cold front resulting in a beautiful weekend with highs in the 80s.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot! High: 95.
Thursday: Isolated PM showers otherwise sunny and hot. High: 95.
Friday: Partly sunny and not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers with isolated storms.
Tropics:
AGATHA TO ALEX? The National Hurricane Center is watching the northwestern Caribbean Sea as an area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Yucatan. This will partially be remnants of what was hurricane Agatha in the eastern Pacific. There is a 70% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin