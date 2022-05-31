Temperatures Rising Ahead Of Late Week Cold Front

Discussion:

High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will approach the mountains on Thursday and roll across the region on Friday – this will bring scattered rain and isolated storm chances. High pressure will build in behind the cold front resulting in a beautiful weekend with highs in the 80s.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot! High: 95.

Thursday: Isolated PM showers otherwise sunny and hot. High: 95.

Friday: Partly sunny and not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers with isolated storms. wq2q`ZA