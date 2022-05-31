What’s In The World Is Going On At Tepper Entertainment?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte FC has parted ways with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez, just 14 games into the expansion team’s inaugural season. The club, making that shocking announcement on Monday. Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Ramirez, who was announced as the head coach in July, went 5-8-1 in league play, while also advancing to round 16 in the U.S. Open Cup. Tom Glick and Nick Kelly also parted ways with the organization this

About Ramirez’s firing, owner David Tepper saying, “This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time.”

So far, no reason has been given for letting him go.

Our question of the night: are more shakeups on the way for Tepper Sports?

