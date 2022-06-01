FBI Issues Warning About Sextortion Targeting Teenage Boys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents, caregivers, and teenagers are being warned by the FBI about an increase in sextortion crimes across North Carolina and the country.

According to the FBI Charlotte field office, there have been 29 reports of sextortion in North Carolina in 2022, and in 23 of the reports, criminals demanded money from the mostly male victims.

The FBI says sextortion begins when an adult contacts a minor on an online platform used to meet and communicate.

The predator, posing as a young girl, convinces a young male to engage in explicit activity over video, which is then secretly recorded by the scammer.