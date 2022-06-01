Heat Wave Continues Through Thursday

Discussion:

High temperatures will once again top out in the mid 90s on Thursday. A cold front will approach the mountains on Thursday and roll across the region on Friday – this will bring scattered rain and isolated storm chances to the mountains on Thursday with rain coverage isolated across the Piedmont. Isolated showers continue on Friday as the cold front sweeps through. High pressure will build in behind the cold front resulting in a beautiful weekend with highs in the 80s.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low temperatures near 70.

Thursday: Isolated PM showers for the Piedmont and scattered for the Mountains, otherwise sunny and hot. High: 95.

Friday: Partly sunny and not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers with isolated storms.

Weekend: Nice and average with highs in the mid 80s. Plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday.

Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is watching the northwestern Caribbean Sea as there is currently an area of disorganized showers. This is partial remnants of what was hurricane Agatha in the eastern Pacific. Despite unfavorable environmental conditions there is an 80% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. This will bring heavy rain to south Florida, the Florida Keys and Cuba Friday and Saturday.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin