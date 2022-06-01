Hot Start to June

AM Headlines:

Another steamy day

Heat breaks for the weekend

Likely will have first named storm of the season this weekend Impacts possible for Carolina Coast

Discussion:

No relief from the heat yet. Temps will skyrocket into the mid-90s this afternoon with just isolated storm chances for the foothills and mountains today. The best time to get that workout in will be first thing in the morning with temps not cooling below 80 until after 10 pm. One more day with well above average highs before a cold front brings some relief from the heat for the weekend. Isolated to widely scattered storms arrive late Thursday. The timing of this cold front will limit the severe threat for the area. Could see a few isolated showers and storms early Friday, but we’ll be drying out by the afternoon with highs settling in the mid-80s. We’ll keep this seasonable forecast through the weekend before temperatures spike into the 90s early next week.

Tropics Update:

We’ll likely see our first named storm of the season (Alex) develop later this week as a tropical depression off the Yucatan Peninsula. This system will track towards the northeast bringing heavy rain to Cuba and Florida by Friday. From there it will likely steer off the Carolina coast and turn out into the Atlantic. Likely we’ll see an increased rip current risk for the Carolina coast this weekend and potentially some heavy rain and strong gusts, but this storm will move away from the coast by early Monday as it steers out to sea.