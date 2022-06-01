Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Doughnuts On National Doughnut Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme has a “Sweet New Deal” this summer starting on June 3, National Doughnut Day, with a free treat.

In these difficult economic times, Krispy Kreme’s “Sweet New Deal” plans to deliver a bit of everyday joy for guests and a chance to share with others – from National Doughnut Day through Labor Day, including:

A free doughnut of choice with no purchase necessary and $1 Original Glazed dozens with the purchase of any dozen on National Doughnut Day to celebrate.

A free Original Glazed doughnut at all shops that have a Hot Light any time the Hot Light is on – every day, every night – no purchase necessary, through Labor Day.

And the return of Krispy Kreme’s popular “Beat the Pump” promotion, setting the price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline, each Wednesday, June 8 through Aug. 31.

“We love our tradition of giving fans any doughnut they want on National Doughnut Day. But with inflation on gas prices and everything else showing no signs of easing, we hope to brighten everyone’s day, every day, this summer with our Sweet New Deal, whether it’s stopping by to grab a free hot, fresh Original Glazed doughnut for yourself or picking up a dozen on Wednesdays for the same price as a gallon of gas,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme’s Hot Light is iconic, signaling to doughnut lovers online and on the road that hot, fresh iconic Original Glazed doughnuts are rolling off the glazer. Beginning June 8, the Hot Light being on also means that all guests can sample one of those delicious Original Glazed doughnuts for free until Labor Day.

Hot Light hours vary by shop; fans can check www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search for their local shop, download the Krispy Kreme app for Hot Light alerts and, of course, be on the lookout when passing by a shop for the illuminated Hot Light.