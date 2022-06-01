Silver Alert Issued for 70-Year-Old Albemarle Man

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing man from Albemarle. The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Tony Stephens Huneycutt was last seen on Dorothy Road.

Huneycutt is described as being 5’8″, weighs 180 pounds, has grey hair and hazel eyes. He might be driving a 2001 white Chevy malibu with a license plate that reads BCV9642.

Authorities say he possibly suffers from dementia and some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-986-3700.