8PM: Walker “Torn”

Twyla is chosen to help the Rangers investigate a case while she and Cordell’s relationship becomes more intimate; Stella reflects on how she truly feels about Todd and Colton; Geri attempts to make a peace offering with Denise at 8PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About Walker:

Jared Padalecki is Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home.

Click to watch season trailer on YouTube.