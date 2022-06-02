9PM: Legacies “By The End Of This, You’ll Know Who You Were Meant To Be”

Alaric briefs the Super Squad on things to come; Hope has a conversation with Lizzie; Ethan gets some assistance from MG; Cleo tests her new powers more in an attempt to determine her purpose; Landon takes on a new role on an episode of Legacies at 9PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About LEGACIES:

The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

