Depp/Heard Trial Ends; Who Won In The Court Of Public Opinion?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The verdict is in. Jurors found both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other.

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50M, claiming he lost work after she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post. Heard countersued Depp for $100M.

But they’re getting a lot less money than that. Jurors awarded Depp $15M in damages, while awarding Heard $2M.

The two took to social media after the verdict. Heard, writing, “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.” Depp telling his fans, “The jury gave me my life back.”

The verdict marks the end of a dramatic six week trial that exposed the stars’ troubled marriage.

Our question of the night: are you Team Depp or Team Heard?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson

WCCB TV’s Zach Aldridge