Edge On The Clock: New Season Of Stranger Things Breaks Records

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After a lengthy break, the Netflix series Stranger Things is back and breaking records. Season 4 debuted this past weekend with more than 286 million hours viewed. Netflix adds that the debut is also the first season to reach number 1 in 93 countries. Stranger Things has been a huge hit for the network since its debut in 2016. It’s Netflix’s biggest franchise to date, extending to video games, theme parks, and fast food items. Fans better get their fill now though. The streaming service says the series will conclude with Season 5.

Plus, Jada Pinkett Smith is reflecting on the relationship between her husband Will Smith, and comedian Chris Rock, two months after the slap heard around the world at the Oscars. Jada opened Wednesday’s episode of Red Table Talk by saying, “About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

And, Bethenny Frankel of The Real Housewives of New York fame will be crowned Reality Royalty at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. MTV says the award, “recognizes the legacy of reality TV greatness.”

