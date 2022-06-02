Police: Boy, 8, Drove Off In Mom’s SUV With Sibling In Back

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police say an 8-year-old boy took off in his mother’s SUV and drove for miles with an infant sibling in the back seat.

Police say the boy’s mother called 911 saying she gave the boy her keys and told him to start the car as they left a relative’s home Tuesday night.

Instead, he drove off.

Spokesman Rick Goodale said the boy drove nearly 2 miles to his home, then left again before being stopped a few blocks later.

The 8-year-old isn’t facing charges, but Goodale said the police department has referred the matter to the Department of Social Services.