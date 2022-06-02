Temperature Dip Back To Average To Close The Week

Discussion:

A cold front is moving across the area this evening which will bring widely scattered showers and storms to the region. Scattered showers and storms will continue Friday PM with coverage more likely south of Charlotte. High pressure will build in behind the cold front resulting in a beautiful weekend with highs in the 80s.

Forecast:

Tonight: Widely scattered showers and storms mainly before 9 pm. Low temperatures near 70 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny and not as hot. Highs in the mid 80s. PM scattered showers with isolated storms – more numerous across our South Carolina counties.

Weekend: Nice and average with highs in the mid 80s. Plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday.

Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 1.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin