Advisories Have Been Initiated On Potential Tropical Cyclone One

The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 1. High wind shear will likely keep this system from strengthening too much, but regardless of development this is going to be a big rainmaker for Florida, the Keys and Cuba. After soaking south Florida, this system is forecast to head into the Atlantic and continue traveling away from the United States.

Tropical Storm Watches are up for the west coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key, the east coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line, the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, Florida Bay and Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth.

What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone? It is for systems that pose a threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours. It is the National Hurricane Center’s way of giving everyone a “heads up” for a system that is not a tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane yet.