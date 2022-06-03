$100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Roanoke Rapids Expiring Soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Powerball players in North Carolina, especially those around Roanoke Rapids, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $100,000 prize.

The ticket was purchased for the Wednesday, Dec. 8 Powerball drawing and will expire on Tuesday, June 7. It was sold at Big Al’s Mini Mart on Jackson Street in Roanoke Rapids.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers of four of the white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing to win $50,000. Because it was a Power Play ticket, the prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The winning numbers for the drawing were:

3-7-33-50-69-24

“We’ve had people wait till the last moment before so we hope this winner finds the ticket this weekend and gets here to collect the prize before the deadline,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “There’s a big check waiting for them.”

The odds of matching the four white balls and the red Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the Dec. 8 drawing.

To help find the winner, the Education Lottery is sharing news about the unclaimed prize with statewide media and posting an alert on the lottery’s website and social media channels.

The $100,000 prize is one of nine ways to win in a Powerball drawing. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a jackpot of $184 million as an annuity or $109.3 million cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.