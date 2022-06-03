$58M Going To North Carolina, Virginia For High-Speed Rail

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals.

The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday.

The money will be used to begin engineering work on a rail corridor connecting Raleigh and Petersburg, Virginia.Petersburg

The high-speed rail will reach north to Richmond.

The two states have been planning since 1992 for such trains and are buying a rail route from CSX Corp. Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. David Price and federal officials held a news conference in Wake Forest to highlight the funding.

