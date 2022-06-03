9PM: Dynasty “Vicious Vendetta”

When the daughter of a wealthy businessman tries to oust her soon-to-be stepmother, her plan backfires after her father chooses his lover instead, and she sets out on a mission for revenge and to prove that family comes first on a new episode of Dynasty at 9PM Friday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About DYNASTY:

DYNASTY is back, which means the knives are out and so is the Carrington family backstabbing. After somehow surviving her bachelorette party in the third season finale, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) just wants to get married to Liam (Adam Huber) and have a nice, calm life. Those aren’t two words usually associated with Carringtons, and they won’t be this season either as the happy couple faces their biggest challenges yet. Danger and temptation are as abundant as champagne and diamonds!

Click to watch season 4 trailer on YouTube.