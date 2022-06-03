Police Search For Missing 83-Year-Old Mount Holly Man

1/2

GASTON CO., N.C. — Officers are searching for missing 83-year-old William Stamey of Mount Holly after he disappeared from his home Friday morning.

Authorities say Stamey was last seen driving his 2021 GMC Canyon Elevation red 4 door pick up truck with running boards.

His car has a NC registration plate of JER-1792.

Police say his truck was captured on a traffic camera headed south on Highway 21 near Gold Hill Road outside Fort Mill, S.C. at 3:22 p.m. on June 3rd.

Stamey is described as a White man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 170 pounds with balding hair and wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a cowboy hat and khaki pants.

Authorities say Stamey has cognitive issues and may be confused.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or 911.