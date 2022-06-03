Walmart Adding 4 Fulfillment Centers, More Than 4,000 Jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans.

Walmart said Friday the next generation fulfillment centers will be built over the next three years.

The four fulfillment centers will be able to provide 75% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping on millions of items, including Marketplace items shipped by Walmart fulfillment services.