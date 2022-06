1/2

Alex Ramon, Chipper Lowell, Nick Dopuch, Murray SawChuck, Kent Axell and Shaun Jay, skilled illusionists, performers and escape artists, demonstrate their acts, which range from interactive mind magic to comedy routines, as Dean Cain hosts on Masters of Illusion, Saturday at 9PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

