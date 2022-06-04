AP: Ann Turner Cook, Original Gerber Baby, Dies At 95

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ann Turner Cook, whose cherubic baby face was known the world over as the original Gerber baby, has died.

She was 95. Gerber announced Cook’s passing in an Instagram post on Friday. Cook was 5 months old when a neighbor, artist Dorothy Hope Smith, drew a charcoal sketch of her that was later submitted for a contest Gerber was holding for a national marketing campaign for baby food.

The image was a hit, so much so that it became the company’s trademark in 1931 and has been used in all packaging and advertising since.