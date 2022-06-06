CMPD Searching For Man Who Exposes Himself

CHARLOTTE, NC– Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man who has allegedly been exposing himself over the past two weeks.

The department has received several calls from Flagship Drive near Tyvola Road. The individuals calling informed officers that the behavior has taken place in the morning hours between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black cap, a black short-sleeve shirt, and grey sweatpants.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools police Department have increased patrol in the area.

CMPD is asking the public to call Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip at 704-334-1600