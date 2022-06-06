Increasing Clouds, Humidity & Rain Chances

Discussion:

The area of high pressure that brought us a beautiful weekend is tracking eastward which has shifted our wind. This wind shift will bring increasing humidity through Tuesday. A system will approach the region on Wednesday which will bring isolated showers to the area Tuesday and scattered activity on Wednesday. There is no severe weather threat at this time, but isolated storms could bring heavy downpours, gusty wind and frequent lightning. We will be in a lull on Thursday and Friday before a cold front approaches the region late Friday into Saturday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Increasing humidity. Isolated showers. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs near 90.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the evening. Highs in the low 90s.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin