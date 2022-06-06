One Dead After North Charlotte Two-Vehicle Crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a north Charlotte vehicle crash left one person dead on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Old Statesville Road, nearby Gibbon Road, around 1:40 a.m. after a report of a two-vehicle collision with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located a Chevrolet SUV, driven by Regis Gaddy, and a Honda Accord, driven by 22-year-old Shakurius Woodard, in the roadway with heavy front-end damages. No other occupants were inside either vehicles.

Medic responded to the scene and transported Woodard to Atrium Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Gaddy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through an initial investigation police determined that Gaddy was traveling in the Chevrolet in the left lane of the northeast direction of travel on Old Statesville Road while Woodard was traveling in the Honda in the southwest direction. Woodard then went left of center and into the path of the Chevrolet which caused the vehicles to collide head on, according to authorities.

Woodard died in the hospital at 1:50 p.m. the same day.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Detective Mercedes at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 5 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.