Pleasant and Sunny Monday

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Valley Fog

Seasonable and Sunny Monday

Isolated to widely scattered storms return Tuesday

Heating up into the 90s through the end of the week

Cooler weekend

TS Alex near Bermuda Discussion:

Temperatures will be heating up back to seasonable highs today into the mid the 80s. Humidity will be increasing this week along with temperatures. Expect morning patchy fog to develop within the mountain valleys. A weak cold front will approach the area tomorrow, increasing instability Tuesday afternoon. Widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. Best chance of coverage for storms will be Wednesday afternoon/evening as the cold front slowly moves into the region. At this time severe storms not looking like a threat, but a few storms could bring intense lightning and strong wind gusts. Cold front will stall south of the area Thursday, keeping isolated afternoon storm chances in the forecast through the end of the week. Temps will reach the low 90s through the end of the week with overnight lows only falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s. This boundary will lift north through early Saturday before a stronger system moves through bringing widespread rain and storm chances Saturday. Highs will fall into the low to mid-80s to end the weekend.

Tropical Storm Alex:

Alex became a tropical storm over the weekend after dropping more than a foot of rain across parts of Florida Friday. It will pass just north of Bermuda today. Small craft advisories and an increased rip current risk will be in effect for the Carolina coast through Monday. This storm will continue traveling away from the US towards the northeast into cooler waters and a higher shear environment. It is expected to weaken into a post-tropical storm over the next 24 hours.