Edge On The Clock: Burger King Unveils Pride Whopper For June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wendy’s is shaking things up this summer and adding a Strawberry Frosty to its menu! You can get the new flavor starting Monday. Strawberry is replacing vanilla for the moment, but Wendy’s promises that vanilla will return following the promotion. Strawberry is only the second new flavor added in the U.S. in the past 16 years. The fast food restaurant launched a Birthday Cake Frosty in 2019 when the chain celebrated its 50th birthday.

Plus, Burger King is rolling out a new Pride Whopper for June. What makes it different you ask? It’s being served with the same half of a bun on each side, unlike the usual Whopper. The fast food chain says the Pride Whopper represents equal love and equal rights. It’s only being sold Austria.

And, the force is strong with a Georgian Star Wars fan. Akaki Lekiachvili, spent six years perfecting a life-sized homemade X-Wing. Now the X-Wing is being used to raise money for Ukraine during its public showing.

