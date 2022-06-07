Low-End Severe Weather Threat Wednesday

Discussion:

A cold front is slowly approaching from the northwest allowing widely scattered showers and storms to set up in the mountains with isolated activity possible in the Piedmont this evening. Wednesday activity will increase to scattered area-wide with a low-end severe weather threat in the afternoon-evening. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Another cold front will approach the region late Friday into Saturday. We will need to watch for an isolated storm threat late Friday into Saturday. We will dry out area-wide on Sunday with lower humidity and average temperatures building in. Temperatures will soar back into the 90s next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Afternoon and evening widely scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. PM low-end severe weather threat. Scattered showers. Isolated strong storms. High in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90. Humidity falling through the day.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the evening. Highs near 90. Not nearly as humid.