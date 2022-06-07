Low-End Severe Weather Threat Wednesday

Isolated strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon - evening
Kaitlin Wright,

Discussion:
A cold front is slowly approaching from the northwest allowing widely scattered showers and storms to set up in the mountains with isolated activity possible in the Piedmont this evening. Wednesday activity will increase to scattered area-wide with a low-end severe weather threat in the afternoon-evening. Damaging wind and hail will be the primary threats. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Another cold front will approach the region late Friday into Saturday. We will need to watch for an isolated storm threat late Friday into Saturday. We will dry out area-wide on Sunday with lower humidity and average temperatures building in. Temperatures will soar back into the 90s next week.

Forecast:
Tonight: Afternoon and evening widely scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. PM low-end severe weather threat. Scattered showers. Isolated strong storms. High in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90. Humidity falling through the day.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the evening. Highs near 90. Not nearly as humid.

Saturday: Cold front. Scattered showers and isolated storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday: Sunny, dry and beautiful. Highs in the mid 80s.

Next week: It gets HOT once again. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s by mid week.

Tropics:
All quiet in the tropics right now.
Notes:
– There is a day 4 15% hatch for severe weather across portions of the Deep South for Friday. The categorical risk (level 1-5) will come up tomorrow for this, but a high severe weather threat can be expected on Friday across portions of Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas.
– CCMF is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and evening storms are possible on Saturday. Isolated showers and storms are expected on Sunday, but overall mostly dry and clear.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin 