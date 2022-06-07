Six Month Trial To Study Four-Day Work Week Underway In UK

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world’s biggest 4-day work week pilot program is now underway in the UK. The six month trial started Monday. It includes 3,300 workers over 70 companies, ranging from banks to restaurants. Organizers say the pandemic has many analyzing their work/life balance.

Many hope a 4-day work week will improve the quality of life for employees. During the trial, workers will receive 100 percent of their normal pay, while only working 80 percent of their normal hours.

Until now Iceland had conducted the biggest trial of a four-day work week. They found no drop in productivity from employees, and a dramatic increase in well-being.

Our question of the night: would you want 4-day work week?

